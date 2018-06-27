Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Incumbent South Carolina State House Representative Joe McEachern will not serve another term in the legislature, after losing his primary runoff to political newcomer Kambrell Garvin.

McEachern was defeated by a 70 to 30 percent margin Tuesday in the Democratic primary for the SC House District 77 seat.

McEachern, who's held the office since 2009, was forced into a primary runoff after essentially tying Garvin two weeks earlier in a four-person race. But in the runoff, the contest proved not to be close.

McEachern has been involved in public service for much of the last two decades, including an 11-year run on the Richland County Council.

Garvin, a Columbia native, is a Winthrop University graduate who's currently a student at the University of South Carolina school of law. Just five years ago, he was the president of Winthrop's student body.

He's also been a science teacher and a law clerk.

Garvin will now face Libertarian Justin Bishop in November. No Republicans filed for the race.

House District 77 stretches from Blythewood down to Interstate 20 in northern Richland County.



