Kentucky bill would make it a crime to insult, taunt police officers

Supporters of the bill say it targets people who "cross the line" but those against it say it's an attempt to crush protests and violates First Amendment rights.

A bill in Kentucky would make it a crime to insult or taunt a police officer during a riot.

Senate Bill 211 mandates up to three months' imprisonment for a person who if they accost, insult, taunt or challenge a law enforcement officer “with offensive or derisive words, or by gestures or other physical contact, that would have a direct tendency to provoke a violent response from the perspective of a reasonable and prudent person.”

The bill defines a riot as a "public disturbance involving an assemblage of five (5) or more persons which by tumultuous and violent conduct creates grave danger of damage or injury to property or persons or substantially obstructs law enforcement or other government function."

A person convicted of this misdemeanor could also face a $250 fine and be disqualified from public assistance benefits for three months.

The bill also contains a provision on the "defund the police" movement, stating that the government entities that fund police agencies must "maintain and improve" their financial support.

