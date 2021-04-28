Lawmakers propose making major changes to DHEC

A Senate bill aims to restructure the health agency by splitting up its public health and environmental responsibilities.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is arguably most known for handling South Carolina’s COVIS-19 response. However, it has many other responsibilities in public health and the environment. Some lawmakers think those two areas should be split and want to restructure the agency.

Senate Bill 2 proposes splitting up DHEC's responsibilities and turning the agency into the ‘Department of Behavioral and Public Health’. DHEC's environmental tasks, like water regulation for example, would be given to the Department of Natural Resources or the Department of Agriculture.

"I think there are benefits to having health and environment together because many environmental issues are health issues," said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer. "If we’re protecting the environment, we’re protecting people’s health. But there are certainly areas where if we had a separate environmental agency and separate health agency there’d be benefits to that too," said Simmer in a one-on-one interview with News19.

Lawmakers met with Simmer and other agency directors Wednesday to discuss the bill and how it would affect them.

Simmer told News19, "the concern we have is the transition. We want to make sure that no one falls through the cracks. That every patient, every South Carolinian using our services, continues to get outstanding services." He added that if there's a transition, he wants it to be as seamless for the public as possible.

The bill also groups the Department of Mental Health (DMH) and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services under the new agency.

DMH Director Dr. Kenneth Rogers said in the meeting that DHEC currently regulates health care facilities and nursing homes, which his agency runs, and that’s a concern to him.

"As we begin to look at moving things together, those functions would put the regulated and regulators in the same agency, and we would be concerned of potential conflicts of interest," Rogers told lawmakers.

However, he added that they’re open to change if it better serves the public.