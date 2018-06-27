Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - It'll be Lee Boan representing the Republican party in the race for Kershaw County Sheriff this November.

Boan defeated Jack Rushing Tuesday night 62 percent to 38 percent in the GOP primary runoff for sheriff.

Both men were seeking to take over from Jim Matthews, who announced last year he would retire from office after two terms.

Boan and Rushing both have long careers in law enforcement, and each has served with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department in their careers.

Rushing had the endorsement and support of Matthews.

Boan will face Democrat Anthony Bell in the general election in November.

