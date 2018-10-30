Washington, D.C. (WLTX) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he backs President Donald Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship, and even plans his own push in the Senate to outlaw the practice.

President Trump said in an interview with "HBO on Axios" that he intends to create an executive order that would stop the children of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States from becoming citizens. Currently, children born in the United States, regardless of their parents' legal status, are considered legal citizens.

The President said White House counsel is reviewing his idea.

Graham said Tuesday he agrees with the President's idea, and even plans to bolster the plan with legislation of his own.

“Finally, a president willing to take on this absurd policy of birthright citizenship," Graham said in a statement. "I’ve always supported comprehensive immigration reform – and at the same time – the elimination of birthright citizenship.

“The United States is one of two developed countries in the world who grant citizenship based on location of birth. This policy is a magnet for illegal immigration, out of the mainstream of the developed world, and needs to come to an end.

“In addition, I plan to introduce legislation along the same lines as the proposed executive order from President Trump.”

Some critics of the plan already are saying the proposal violates the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The first sentence of Section 1 of the amendment states, "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside." However, there's been some legal debate for decades about whether that provision can actually apply to people who come to the country illegally, and the Supreme Court hasn't weighed in on that debate.

The President's proposal comes as the country is embroiled in the ongoing debate about illegal immigration, and the current migrant and refugee caravan from South and Central America that's currently on its way to the border.

