Graham, Harrison to have Senate debate Friday on WLTX

The two contenders for South Carolina senate will square off Friday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters will get another chance to hear from the two candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat in an hour-long debate Friday night.

WLTX is partnering with Nexstar Media to show the debate between Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison. It will air at 7 p.m. on WLTX and will also be streaming on WLTX.com and our WLTX's Facebook page.

Graham, the Republican incumbent, is seeking his fourth term in the Senate. Harrison, a Democrat is hoping to win his first seat in elected office.

Graham has been in Congress since 1995 after a career as a military lawyer. He first served in the U.S. House until he ran in 2002 to succeed the retiring Strom Thurmond.

Harrison is the former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party and has worked as a lobbyist.

The race is already the most expensive in South Carolina political history, with millions of dollars already spent on TV and online ads with plenty more expected to be spent in the comings weeks.