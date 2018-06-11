Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina voters have a bunch of choice to make on election day, with races ranging all the way from governor to county council, and everything in between.
Voters will decide if Gov. Henry McMaster gets his first full term in office, or choose to elect James Smith as the first Democratic governor in 20 years. Both men are running with lieutenant governor running mates.
People will also decide who represents them in the U.S. House, the South Carolina House, and many county school board and county council races. In some counties, they'll approve or reject proposals to raise money for public projects and schools.
Here's a look at the key races on the ballot that we'll be tracking throughout the day.
South Carolina Governor:
Incumbent Republican Henry McMaster is facing Democratic challenger James Smith. For the first time ever, the candidates will have a lieutenant governor candidate as a running mate.
All U.S. House Seats on the Ballot
As they are every two years, all seven of South Carolina's U.S. House seats are up for grabs, meaning that every citizen of South Carolina, no matter where they live, will make a choice for their Congressperson.
SC Senate/House Seats Up for Grabs
The following Midlands Senate/House seats are contested in the Midlands:
Senate: Just one race, and that's the special election for South Carolina Senate District 20, which features Republican Benjamin Dunn against Democrat Dick Harpootlian.
House: SC House 41, SC House 52, SC House 66, SC House 67, SC House 69, SC House 73, SC House 74, SC House 75, SC House 77, SC House 79, SC House 85, SC House 87, SC House 93, SC House 95.
If you're not sure if you fall in one of those above districts, check your sample ballot
Statewide Referendums/Local Ballot Questions:
SC Amendment 1 question: Appoint Education Superintendent
If approved, voters would allow for the state education superintendent to be appointed, rather than elected. To be clear, a "yes" vote means allow for them to be appointed, a "no" means keep things the way they are. If approved, this does not go into effect until 2022.
Alcohol Sales Questions
Voters in Calhoun County will decide about Sunday sales. The decision will be broken up into two questions: sales on premises and off premises.
Sales & Use Tax:
Voters in Calhoun, Saluda, and and Lee County have a sales and use tax that they must decide on.
School Bond Questions:
If you live in these jurisdictions, you'll be asked questions about tax revenue:
Lexington School District One, Lexington School District Three, and Richland School District Two. In each case, the bonds, if approved, would go to the construction of new facilities or improvements to old ones.
Full list of South Carolina races, candidates in the Midlands
Governor/Lt. Governor
Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette – GOP
James Smith/Mandy Powers Norrell – Dem
Attorney General
Constance Anastopoulo - Dem
Alan Wilson – GOP
State Treasurer
Rosalyn Glenn - Dem
Curtis Loftis – GOP
Sarah Work – American
Secretary of State
Mark Hammond – GOP
Melvin Whittenburg – Dem
Agriculture Commissioner
David Edmond - Green
Chris Nelums – United Citizens
Hugh Weathers – GOP
SC Question – Education Superintendent
Yes
No
US HOUSE
US House 1
Katie Arrington – GOP
Joe Cunningham – Dem
US House 2
Sean Carrigan – Dem
Sonny Narang - American
Joe Wilson – GOP
US House 3
Jeff Duncan – GOP
Mary Geren - Dem
Dave Moore – American
US House 4
Brandon Brown - Dem
Guy Furay – American
William Timmons – GOP
US House 5
Michael Chandler – Constitution
Ralph Norman – GOP
Archie Parnell – Dem
US House 6
James Clyburn – Dem
Gerhard Gressman – GOP
Bryan Pugh – Green
US House 7
Tom Rice – GOP
Robert Williams – Dem
5th Circuit Solicitor (Kershaw & Richland)
Bryon Gipson – Democratic
John Meadors – Petition
STATE SENATE
SC Senate 20
Benjamin Dunn – GOP
Dick Harpootlian - Dem
STATE HOUSE
SC House 41
Fred Kennedy – United Citizens
Annie McDaniel – Dem
SC House 52
Laurie Funderburke – Dem
Penry Gustafson – GOP
SC House 66
Tom Connor - GOP
Gilda Cobb-Hunter – Dem
SC House 67
Brandon Humphries
Murrel Smith - GOP
SC House 69
David Morris - Libertarian
BethAnn Rocheleau – Dem
Chris Wooten – GOP
SC House 73
Ralph Bell – GOP
Chris Hart – Dem
SC House 74
Michael Block – United Citizens
Todd Rutherford – Dem
SC House 75
John Crangle
Kirkman Finlay
SC House 77
Justin Bishop - Libertarian
Kambrell Garvin – Dem
SC House 79
Ivory Thigpen – Dem
Victor Kocher - Libertarian
SC House 85
Sam Edwards - Dem
Chip Huggins – GOP
SC House 87
Paula Calhoon - GOP
Diane Summers - Dem
SC House 93
Terry Kiser Sr. – GOP
Russell Ott – Dem
SC House 95
Jerry Govan - Dem
Chester Palmer - GOP
SC House 96
Bob Vanlue - Dem
Kit Spires - GOP
LOCAL RACES
Calhoun Question: Alcohol Off-Premises
Yes
No
Calhoun Question: Alcohol On-Premises
Yes
No
Calhoun Question: Sales & Use Tax
Yes
No
Camden City Council
Deborah Davis
Jeffrey Graham
Clarendon School Board Seat 1
Bernard Richburg
Bessie Leonard
Tony Junious
Cindy Risher
Keith Bowman
Fairfield Council District 1
Moses Bell
Dan Ruff
Fairfield Council District 3
Peggy Swearingen
Mikel Trapp Sr.
Fairfield Council District 5
Douglas Pauley
Matthew Seibles Jr.
Fairfield Council District 7
Clarence Gilbert
Jana Childers
Lisa Brandenburg
Fairfield School Board District 1
Sylvia Harrison
Elliott Qualls
Fairfield School Board District 7
Darreyl Davis
Herb Rentz
Kershaw Sheriff
Anthony Bell - Dem
Lee Boan – GOP
Lee Question: Sales & Use Tax
Yes
No
Lexington Mayor
Steve MacDougall
Ron Williams
Lexington Town Council
Hazel Livingston
Todd Lyle
Kathy Maness
Todd Shevchik
Lexington School Trustee Seat 1 (Pick 3)
Jada Garris
Kyle Guyton
Reese McCurdy
Tim Oswald
Chris Rice
Scott Vaughn
Lexington School Trustee Seat 2 (Pick 3)
Brad Giles
Wayne McKim
Michael Neal
Christina Rucker
Denise Rish Setzler
James Summers
Linda Alford-Wooten
Lexington School Trustee 3 * (Pick 3)
Billy Berry
Frances Bouknight
Cheryl Burgess
Eddie Cogdill
Gariane Gunter
Lexington School Trustee 4 (Pick 3)
Donna Goodwin
Brad Frick
Viola McDaniel
Zachary Smith
Sadie Wannamaker
Robert White
Lexington School Trustee 5
Ellen Baumgardner
Jan Hammond
Ken Loveless
Lexington Question: School District 1 Bond
Yes
No
Lexington Question: School District 3 Bond
Yes
No
Pomaria Town Council
Richard Ringer
Albert Wilson
Orangeburg School Board District 1
Johnny Broughton Jr.
Lawton Brown
Betty Pelzer
Dennis White
Orangeburg School Board District 2
Vernell Goodwin
Vernon Stephens
Orangeburg School Board 3 District 3
William O’Quinn
Linda Huggins
Elaine Vincent
Orangeburg School Board District 4
Joyce Colter
Susan Gleaton
Peggy James-Tyler
Orangeburg School Board District 5
Idella Carson
Henry Jenkins Sr.
Robert Johnson
Orangeburg School Board 6
Ruby Edwards
Shirlan Mosley-Jenkins
Kalu Kalu
Albertha Sistrunk-Krakue
Orangeburg School Board 7
Sam Farlow
Larry Jumper
Mary Ulmer
Orangeburg School Board District 8 at Large
R.L. Brown
Joseph Garvin
Teresa Hinnant
Kenita Pitts
Aaron Rudd
Antron Williams
Orangeburg School Board District 9 at Large
Debora Brunson
Gene Gartman Jr.
Anna Jacobs
Laurie Sibley
Richland Council District 11
Chakisse Newton – Dem
Zoe Owen – GOP
Richland School District at Large 1
Yolanda Anderson
Jackie Baker
Dwayne Smiling
Richland School District at Large 2 (Pick 4)
Teresa Holmes
James Manning
Amelia McKie
James Mobley
Cheryl Parker
Craig Plank
Darrel President Sr.
Richland School District at Large 5 (Pick 2)
Nikki Gardner
Larry Haltiwanger
Jeff Herring
Ed White
Richland 2 Bond Question 1
Yes
No
Richland 2 Bond Question 2
Yes
No
Saluda Mayor
Michelle Curry
Amelia Herlong
Saluda School Board 1 Seat 2
Kathy Coleman
Crystal Gibson
Saluda School Board 1 Seat 4
Sundy Minick
James Moore
Saluda Question – Sales and Use tax
Yes
No
Santee Town Council
Gregory King
Shirley Prezzy Small
Sumter Council Ward 5
Chris Hilditch
Colin Davis
Sumter School Board 1
Brian Alston
Barbara Bowman
Caleb Kershaw Jr.
Mark Myers
Sumter School Board 2
John Michalik
Sherril Ray
Charles Smith
Sumter School Board 3
Josh Coleman
Jason Johnson
Matthew McLeod
Eartha Reed
John Shipman
Sumter School Board at Large (Pick 2)
Frank Baker
James Burton
William Byrd
Bonnie Disney
Lloyd Hunter
Jay Linginfelter
Bubba Rabon
Shawn Ragin
Whitmire Town Council (Pick 3)
Tosha Clark
Chrystal Harsha
Michael Patterson
Galen Roche
Michael Thomas
Charles Worthy