IT'S ELECTION DAY! Keep up with all of the latest updates right here.
7:59 a.m. Share your #IVoted selfies!
Are you voting today? Share your #IVoted selfies with us. (You may see yours on air today!) As long as you're sharing, let us know how turnout is looking at your polling place, too!
7:42 a.m. CHANGE OF POLLING LOCATION - Ward 1, Orangeburg County
With the Orangeburg Arts Center under renovation, Ward 1 voters will vote at Chamber of Commerce.
7:32 a.m. 2 Richland County Polling Locations Reportedly Experiencing Difficulty
Callers are reporting machines down at two Richland County polling locations -- Carver Lyon Elementary School and Burton Pack Elementary School. News 19 has reached out to the Richland County Election Commission for additional information.
7 a.m. POLLS OPEN
All polling places in South Carolina should be open for voting. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m. that day, you will be allowed the vote. Related: Find My Polling Place
6:35 a.m. Election Day Forecast
Trying to decide when to vote today based on the weather? Here's your Election Day forecast from News 19 meteorologist Efren Afante.
6:20 a.m. Live Look at the Polls
News 19's Whitney Sullivan is already out and about at the polls. Follow @Sullivan_Speaks on Twitter for updates.