IT'S ELECTION DAY! Keep up with all of the latest updates right here.

7:59 a.m. Share your #IVoted selfies!

Are you voting today? Share your #IVoted selfies with us. (You may see yours on air today!) As long as you're sharing, let us know how turnout is looking at your polling place, too!

Voting on #ElectionDay tomorrow? Look for the #SCVOTES selfie poster at your polling place to share a selfie with your voting experience! #VoteTuesday #ElectionEve pic.twitter.com/rMmvWnYf5b — SC State Election Commission (@scvotes) November 5, 2018

7:42 a.m. CHANGE OF POLLING LOCATION - Ward 1, Orangeburg County

With the Orangeburg Arts Center under renovation, Ward 1 voters will vote at Chamber of Commerce.

7:32 a.m. 2 Richland County Polling Locations Reportedly Experiencing Difficulty

Callers are reporting machines down at two Richland County polling locations -- Carver Lyon Elementary School and Burton Pack Elementary School. News 19 has reached out to the Richland County Election Commission for additional information.

7 a.m. POLLS OPEN

All polling places in South Carolina should be open for voting. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m. that day, you will be allowed the vote. Related: Find My Polling Place

It’s ELECTION DAY! Polls are open TODAY from 7am-7pm, be sure to bring proper photo ID. Find your polling place and view election results at https://t.co/v1HYnJ0m9l. #SCVOTES pic.twitter.com/4dxZ92jfVt — SC State Election Commission (@scvotes) November 6, 2018

6:35 a.m. Election Day Forecast

Trying to decide when to vote today based on the weather? Here's your Election Day forecast from News 19 meteorologist Efren Afante.

Here's your @WLTX Midterm Elections #hourbyhour rainfall forecast. Any showers or thunderstorms that move through will last less than an hour whereever you may be voting. #OnYourSide pic.twitter.com/fZsOZnYWba — Efren Afante (@EfrenWLTX) November 6, 2018

6:20 a.m. Live Look at the Polls

News 19's Whitney Sullivan is already out and about at the polls. Follow @Sullivan_Speaks on Twitter for updates.

© 2018 WLTX