Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Voters across South Carolina have made their choices in primary runoff races in the state, and now we'll see what they picked as results come in tonight.

Polls officially close in the state at 7 p.m. Early results are expected to come in by 7:30 p.m.

Here's at look at some of the key races:

SC Republican Governor Runoff

The most-watched contest is the GOP nomination for governor. Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster and businessman and John Warren were the two remaining contenders.

Both men beat out three other challengers to get to Tuesday's race. McMaster is a longtime figure in South Carolina politics, previously serving as State Republican Party Chairman, state attorney general, and lieutenant governor.

Warren, an Upstate businessman and former Marine, is seeking office for the first time. Just a few months ago, few people statewide had heard his name. But an aggressive and well-funded ad campaign allowed him to jump past other Republican rivals including Catherine Templeton, who'd held cabinet level positions in the state, and current Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant.

The winner of the GOP runoff faces Democrat James Smith. Smith easily won his primary against two other primaries two weeks ago.

SC Attorney General GOP

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson has easily won the GOP nomination for another term.

Wilson got 65 percent of the vote Tuesday against challenger Todd Atwater.

Wilson nearly got 50 percent of the vote in the primary two weeks ago, but fell just short, which led to the runoff.

Wilson is seeking his third term as attorney general.

Kershaw County Sheriff GOP Runoff

Lee Boan and Jack Rushing are both hoping to be the GOP nominee for sheriff.

The men are seeking to take over from Jim Matthews, who announced last year he would retire from office after two terms.

Boan and Rushing both have long careers in law enforcement, and each has served with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department in their careers.

Rushing had the endorsement and support of Matthews.

Anthony Bell has filed to run on the Democratic side. He did not have a primary opponent.

You can see all of our other election results, including House District 77 in Richland County, at the link below:

