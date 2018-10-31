Mt. Pleasant, SC (WLTX) - U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford is giving an interesting treat to kids for Halloween: a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

Sanford put out on social media Wednesday that he's hosting an 'Open Door After 4' at his office on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. People had to call ahead and confirm an appointment.

However, for those who do come by, he won't be giving candy, but instead, will give the sweet treat of American's chief legal document.

"Unfortunately, no candy, but we do have Pocket Constitutions for all trick or treaters," he wrote on Facebook.

Happy Halloween. Accordingly, Pocket Constitutions are at the ready for today’s trick-or-treaters. pic.twitter.com/hnQTfeCPHy — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) October 31, 2018

Sanford, who represents the First Congressional District that includes Charleston and Hilton Head, is in his final days in office, after he was defeated in the GOP primary by Katie Arrington. Sanford had held the seat in the 1990s, served as South Carolina's governor from 2003 to 2011, and then went back to Congress in 2013.

