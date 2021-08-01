US Rep. Matt Gaetz elopes in California amid ongoing investigation

Gaetz married his girlfriend Ginger Luckey in a ceremony that 40 people attended.

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.

The 39-year-old Republican announced the Saturday wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together.

Vanity Fair reports that a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people.

The couple had only been dating for less than a year when they announced they would marry, Vanity Fair explains.

According to AP, 26-year-old Luckey works for a company that focuses on extending the life of products made from plant-based materials.

Gaetz is under investigation in a sex trafficking probe that led to a guilty plea by Joel Greenberg, a close friend and former Florida county tax collector.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal crimes last May, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official, AP reports.

AP further explains Gaetz was not mentioned in Greenberg's pleas agreement, but his cooperation could play a role in an ongoing investigation against Gaetz.