LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "America has a civility problem," according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Kentucky’s senior senator made the comments during a stop in Louisville on Monday.



Leader McConnell said there was blame enough to go around, on all sides of the political spectrum.

The Kentucky Electrical Cooperatives awarded Senator McConnell with their Distinguished Rural Kentuckian award. In his comments afterwards he called America's lack of civility a "behavioral problem" saying that while he's upbeat about the future of the country, that people are "engaged in bad behavior" and unable to disagree without anger.

When asked whether his comments were targeted at results in the Kentucky Governor's race, Senator McConnell, who is running for re-election, said he was thinking mostly about national issues and in particular the response to the Supreme Court Justice nomination of Kavanuagh.

He explained, "particularly the period when the Kavanaugh nomination was underway and we had people chasing members through the halls and getting in their faces and screaming and hollering and going over the Supreme Court and acting out. We have free speech in this country but I think we have a serious civility problem.”

When asked whether President Donald Trump shares some blame for the lack of civility, Senator McConnell responded, “I think we have a civility problem and I didn't confine it to just liberals. I think it's across the board."

