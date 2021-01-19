Midlands connection to President-Elect Joe Biden

Biden has been in politics for decades, but did you know he used to be called South Carolina's third Senator?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President-Elect Joe Biden's ties run deep here in the Palmetto State.

It was the endorsement of Congressman Jim Clyburn that helped save his 2019 presidential bid, but Clyburn isn't the only South Carolinian who played a major role in his campaign.

"If anybody can unites this country, it's Joe Biden," said Amanda Loveday.

If you want to know more about President-Elect Joe Biden, Loveday is the person to ask. She spent much of the last few years hoping Biden would run for President.

"I tried to get him to run in 2015 for the 2016 cycle," said Loveday. "I was apart of the conversations that would have become part of his campaign. I've wanted him to do this for many years and I think everything happens for a reason."

Most recently, Loveday was the chair of a super PAC that helped share the President-Elects campaign message. A message she believes will now unite the country.

"He is going to govern all America," said Loveday. "Not just Republicans, not just Democrats. Our country needs a unifier now."

The recent events at the Capitol hit home for Loveday. Before settling back down in the Midlands to raise her family she worked and walked those hallowed hallways.

"I used to work for Congressman Jim Clyburn," said Loveday. "I've walked those hallways many times and it was incredibly difficult to watch."

Loveday says it's relationships that will help build the bridge and heal the nation and President-Elect Biden has a long history of working with those across the aisle.

"Joe Biden used to be called the third Senator of South Carolina," said Loveday. "He was very close to Strom Thurmond and very close to Fritz Hollings. He eulogized both men at their funerals."

"Biden also has numerous staff members that live here (South Carolina) and he vacations in Kiawah," said Loveday. "He has an incredible ties to South Carolina."