Mississippi votes to replace Confederate-themed state flag

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Voters in Mississippi have chosen a new state flag, according to NBC News.

The vote will replace a 126-year-old banner that used a version of the Confederate battle flag.

The new flag features red, gold and blue stripes, with a magnolia circled by 20 stars, representing Mississippi's admission as the 20th state. At the base it says, "In God We Trust," with a five-point star.

It was designed by graphic artist Rocky Vaughan. The new flag received 68 percent of the vote in a public referendum, according to results reported to NBC News as of Tuesday night.