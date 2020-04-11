x
Mississippi votes to replace Confederate-themed state flag

Voters in Mississippi have chosen a new state flag, according to NBC News.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Sept. 2, 2020 file photo shows the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission displayed outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. Voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 3 on whether to make this the new state flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Voters in Mississippi have chosen a new state flag, according to NBC News.

The vote will replace a 126-year-old banner that used a version of the Confederate battle flag.

The new flag features red, gold and blue stripes, with a magnolia circled by 20 stars, representing Mississippi's admission as the 20th state. At the base it says, "In God We Trust," with a five-point star.

It was designed by graphic artist Rocky Vaughan. The new flag received 68 percent of the vote in a public referendum, according to results reported to NBC News as of Tuesday night.

The new flag will replace a banner adopted in 1894, which features blue and white stripes and a Confederate emblem in the corner, NBC News reported.

