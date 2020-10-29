In South, most Black Senate candidates since Reconstruction

The Deep South is fielding more Black candidates for U.S. Senate than it has since Reconstruction.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the battle for control of the U.S. Senate this year, the Deep South is fielding more Black candidates than it has since Reconstruction.

In South Carolina, Jamie Harrison is raising a previously unfathomable amount of money in what has become a competitive fight to unseat one of the more powerful Republicans in the Senate.

He’s joined by Raphael Warnock in neighboring Georgia. Warnock is the leading Democrat in a crowded field running for the seat held by an appointed Republican.