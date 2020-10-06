RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in Richland County chose a newcomer, Naida Rutherford, to replace Gary Watts as County Coroner during the Tuesday primary.

The final vote was 30,347 (59%) for Rutherford, 20,859 (41%) for Watts in the Democratic primary. There is no Republican opposition in November, so she presumably will be the new coroner, barring an unlikely successful write-in effort by someone.

FULL SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARY RESULTS

According to her website, Rutherford is a nurse practitioner living in Columbia. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Benedict College, a MSN Nursing degree from the University of South Carolina, Ostomy Care Certification from Emory, and Wound Care Certification from MUSC.

Rutherford has 14 years experience, and has worked in hospitals in Richland and Lexington counties. She currently offers treatment to inmates at Lexington County Detention Center. She is also president and CEO of Styled by Naida, a thrift store that sells clothing at discount prices.

Former Richland County Coroner Frank Barron, in office 1978-2001, endorsed Rutherford, saying in campaign literature, she "will restore credibility, professionalism, integrity, and compassion to death investigation in Richland County."

Naida Rutherford

Watts has been in office since 2001. Before that, he was deputy coroner and worked as a police officer, an EMT and investigator with the Richland County Public Defender’s Office. He is the Legislative Liaison Assistant for the South Carolina Coroner's Association.

RELATED: 'Worst nightmare:' Richland County voting problems lead to long lines, frustration

RELATED: Richland County coroner says new procedures have taken toll on team