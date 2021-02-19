x
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $2 million for Texans, plans to travel to Houston

She announced a fundraiser Thursday evening where she said 100% of donations will go to organizations 'getting on-the-ground relief to Texans ASAP.'
Credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a news conference in the Queens borough of New York, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Ocasio-Cortez was talking about a federal program that will help families pay for funeral costs during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is from New York, but the congresswoman is focusing on Texas after a storm left millions without power.

Ocasio-Cortez announced a fundraiser Thursday evening where she said 100% of donations will go to organizations 'getting on-the-ground relief to Texans ASAP.'

By midnight, the effort hit $1 million. As of Friday around noon, just 18 hours after launching the fundraiser, Ocasio-Cortez says people have raised $2 million.

With the latest milestone announcement, Ocasio-Cortez said she would be traveling to Houston Friday to distribute supplies and help out.

"Charity isn’t a replacement for good governance, but we won’t turn away from helping people in need when things hit the fan," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.