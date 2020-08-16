South Carolinians take stage at 2020 Democratic National Convention

US Rep Jim Clyburn, SC Sen Marlon Kimpson in the spotlight as DNC's 'Convention Across America' begins Monday, Aug. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democrats representing the state of South Carolina are set to take the spotlight when the 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off a four night event Monday, August 17. Originally planned to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNC will now be streaming events and speeches online from various locations throughout the United States.

During the "Convention Across America," the national party will officially name former Vice President Joe Biden as its presidential nominee and California Sen. Kamala Harris as the nominee for vice-president.

Taking the podium on opening night will be US Rep. Jim Clyburn. The House Majority Whip is scheduled to speak during prime time -- 9 - 11 p.m. -- between Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Convention Chairman Bennie Thompson.

On Tuesday, SC Sen. Marlon Kimpson (District 42, Charleston and Dorchester counties) is part of a group of 17 people who have been deemed "rising stars" in the party -- including Georgia's Stacey Abrams -- that will team together to give the Keynote Address. At the 2004 Democratic National Convention, a little-known candidate for the US Senate from Illinois, Barack Obama, gave the Keynote Address.