COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Coast Guard Commandant, Admiral Karl Schultz, says Coast Guard members will go unpaid due to the shutdown.

"Today you will not be receiving your regularly scheduled mid-month paycheck. To the best of my knowledge, this marks the first time in our Nation’s history that servicemembers in a U.S. Armed Force have not been paid during a lapse in government appropriations," Schultz wrote in a tweet and posted release.

You can read the full release here.

The Admiral posted the tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

In his six paragraph letter, the Admiral says he knows it puts a strain on servicemembers and their families.

"I recognize the anxiety and uncertainty this situation places on you and your family, and we are working closely with service organizations on your behalf. To this end, I am encouraged to share that Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) has received a $15 million donation from USAA to support our people in need. In partnership with CGMA, the American Red Cross will assist in the distribution of these funds to our military and civilian workforce requiring assistance," Schultz explained.

The Commandant continued that they are confronting the "challenge" together with civilians in the workforce whom are also without paychecks during the shutdown.

The shutdown is in its 26th day. In recent interviews, South Carolina's elected representatives have not been optimistic about it ending quickly.

"The strength of our Service has, and always will be, our people. You have proven time and again the ability to rise above adversity. Stay the course, stand the watch, and serve with pride. You are not, and will not, be forgotten," the letter finishes.

WLTX will continue to update the impact of the shutdown on South Carolina's service men and women.