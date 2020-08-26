Former USC coach to speak at Republican National Convention

Lou Holtz led the Gamecocks from 1999 to 2004, he also backed Donald Trump in the 2016 election

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock football coach Lou Holtz is on the roster of speakers to appear Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.

Holtz, who coached the University of South Carolina team from 1999 to 2004, was an early supporter of then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican Party primary. At that time, Holtz said this of Trump: "He does nothing but go first class in everything. He wants this country to be first class as well."

In the press release sent out by the Donald Trump for President campaign, Holtz is described as "a head football coach for 34 years at both the college and pro levels, most notably serving at the University of Notre Dame for 11 years. Along with many other significant awards, Holtz was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. Holtz recognizes the impact sports have on the youth and has been an advocate for sports to resume this fall."

Holtz first season at USC was 0-11 but he turned the team around, winning 17 games and two back-to-back wins at the Outback Bowl. He left USC after a fight broke out at the 2004 Clemson-Carolina game, declining a chance to go to a post-season bowl.

After USC, Holtz did a stint as a commentator at ESPN. His coaching career includes stops at Notre Dame, William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, and Minnesota. In 1988, he coached Notre Dame to a national title.