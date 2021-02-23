In backing South Carolina GOP chair, Trump remains active

Former president backs Drew McKissick for third term

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s GOP chairman Drew McKissick tells The Associated Press that Donald Trump is backing him for a third term.

The move shows Trump's determination to play an active part in the future of the Republican Party as he works to maintain the local party framework in places that backed his presidency.

“He asked if I had anybody running against me, and I said, ‘No, and I’m trying to keep it that way,’” McKissick told The Associated Press on Monday, describing his call with Trump more than a week ago. “He said, ’Yeah, that’s the best way to do it.’”