How the government shutdown is impacting the Carolinas

Even though Capitol Hill is more than 400 miles away from the Queen City, the Carolinas are still experiencing the effects of the partial federal government shutdown.

A Yahoo Finance survey found North Carolina is the 37th hardest-hit state from the shutdown, while South Carolina is the 20th hardest-hit state.

Federal employees in the Charlotte region, including TSA agents and air traffic controllers, are being forced to work without pay.

When the shutdown is eventually lifted, Congress is expected to approve back-pay for impacted workers.

One of the more visual examples of the shutdown is the closing of national parks, including Kings Mountain National Military Park, which is roughly 35 to 40 miles west of Charlotte.

Signs and barriers at the park stop people from driving into the park's visitor center, though anyone can still walk under or around barricades.

Unlike what's been reported at other national parks, there were no piles of trash lying around at the park except for a few discarded soda bottles on the side of road.

But state leaders are worried about another clean-up, the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Florence.

Governor Roy Cooper said the shutdown will delay the state from receiving long-term disaster recovery funds, and limit access to federal recovery experts.

People applying for federal loans to buy homes are also affected.

Kris Steele, a loan officer at American Security Mortgage, said some steps including verifying income tax records can't be completed as the IRS is shut down.

"Just talk to your loan officer and make sure you've got your ducks in a row, and you're planning the contract timeline appropriately," Steele advised.

As the partial government shutdown continues, Grandfather Mountain will offer complimentary admission to affected government employees.

Throughout the duration of the shutdown, affected federal employees and their guests (up to six total in the same vehicle) will receive free admission to Grandfather Mountain, with proof of federal employment, such as federal ID or a paystub.

“Being next-door neighbors with the Blue Ridge Parkway, we sympathize with the furloughed employees,” said Jesse Pope, executive director and president of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “So, we wish to extend complimentary admission to the park through the duration of the shutdown to all affected federal employees, as a small token of our appreciation.”