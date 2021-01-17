Live Updates: U.S. Capitol lockdown lifted following fire; investigation underway

Here's a running list of everything happening in D.C. ahead of Jan. 20 as law enforcement deals with threats.

WASHINGTON — Acts of violence and lingering threats of domestic terrorism in Washington, D.C. have led federal and city officials to ramp up security ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

The increased show of force follows the siege at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6 that left six people dead.

The FBI has been monitoring and tracking potential threats on several online platforms ahead of Inauguration Day.

Monday, January 18

11:29 a.m. -- The lockdown at the U.S. Capitol has been lifted. The fire under the bridge on Interstate 295 at First and F Streets has been extinguished by D.C. Fire.

10:21 a.m. -- The U.S. Capitol building is on lockdown after a fire under the bridge on Interstate 295 at First and F Streets Southeast. The incident also prompted an evacuation at the inaugural rehearsal. Members and staff were asked to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. People nearby reported seeing a plume of smoke in the area.

-A Pennsylvania woman is wanted for allegedly stealing a computer or hard drive from House Speake Nancy Pelosi's office during the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a criminal complaint. Riley June Williams is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building or ground without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds for her role in the incident.

-MARC Train will suspend all service on the Penn, Camden, and Brunswick lines until Jan. 21 ahead of the presidential inauguration.

In response to expanded security efforts associated with the upcoming Presidential inauguration, MARC Train will suspend all service on the Penn, Camden, and Brunswick lines until Thursday, January 21.



Sunday, January 17

- The FBI is vetting 25,000 National Guard troops in D.C. for securing President-elect Biden’s inauguration amid fears of insider attack or other threats from service members.

-Since Saturday, DC Police said it responded to three suspicious package calls in the downtown DC area, but no explosive devices were said to have been found. Federal law enforcement and DC Police have arrested five people in the two-day span, including one person for false impersonation of a police officer and another for carrying around a BB gun.

-FBI officials want people to make sure they research who they are giving money to as charities are being made in the wake of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

-The FBI said Capitol Police detained Couy Griffin, a New Mexico county commissioner "who was the subject of an arrest warrant for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots."

-A Kentucky man accused of being part of the group that attempted to breach the Speaker’s Lobby during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was taken into custody this weekend in Louisville.

-DC Police released photos of seven suspects wanted in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, including in the violent assault on Officer Mike Fanone.

-A man was arrested early Sunday morning near the Capitol after he was seen walking with a visible handgun in a holster just outside of the secure zone, DC Police said.

-The U.S. Secret Service released an updated transportation security and public access map that labels significant road closures as red and green zones.

Saturday, January 16

-Federal agents on Saturday arrested a Florida woman believed to be the mother of a man photographed carrying flex cuffs into the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach on charges related to her own alleged involvement that day.

-A woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and claiming to be a presidential cabinet member at an inauguration checkpoint, D.C. Police said.

-US Secret Service announced a list of banned items that are not allowed on Inauguration Day 2021.

Friday, January 15

-A man who said he was headed to a security job near the Capitol was stopped and arrested after law enforcement at a security checkpoint found a loaded gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

-DC police and government officials detail what city residents and visitors can expect from the "secure military zone" leading up to the Inauguration.

Restricted Areas In D.C.

Red Zone – Street Closures

Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.

All bridges from Northern Virginia, except for the Francis Scott Key Bridge that connects the commonwealth into Georgetown, are closed.

Parking Restrictions

Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021

End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021

I St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW

K St NW from 19th St NW to 11th St NW

Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW

H St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW

H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 19th St to 15th St NW

New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

G St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW

G Pl NW from 5th St NW

F St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

E St NW from 19th St NW/E St Expy to 17th St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

D St NW from 9th St NW to 1st St NW

Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW

Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE

C St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW

Virginia Ave NW from 19th St NW to Constitution Ave NW

Constitution Ave NW from 19th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW

Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 4th St SW

Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW

Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW

Independence Ave SE from 1st SE to 2nd St SE

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW

C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW

D St SW from 14th St NW to 12th St NW

D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE

19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

18th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

17th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

16th St NW from K St NW to H St NW

15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

15th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

14th St NW from K St NW to D St SW

13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW

13th St NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW

12th St NW from K St NW to D St SW

11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

10th St NW from F St NW to Constitution Ave NW

9th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW

8th St NW from F St to D St NW

7th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW

6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW

5th St NW from H St to D St NW

4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW

4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

3rd St NW/Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW

2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Green Zone – Vehicle Restricted Zone

Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area and National Guard personnel will be assisting with verifying traffic entering into the Green Zone.

Parking Restrictions

Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021

End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021