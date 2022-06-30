Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires from Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman Justice on the nation's highest court

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The first Black woman confirmed for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is officially becoming a justice.

Jackson will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice at midday Thursday, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires.

Before the appointment to the Supreme Court, Jackson was a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She will be the first Black woman confirmed for the Supreme Court.

Breyer says in a letter to President Joe Biden that his retirement will take effect at noon, after nearly 28 years on the nation’s highest court.