South Carolina's Sen. Lindsey Graham shows interest in backing Supreme Court nominee

Biden has promised his nominee will be a Black woman - a first for the court.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham is among a handful of Republicans declaring a willingness to back President Joe Biden's yet-to-be-announced Supreme Court nominee.

The South Carolina senator has been promoting Michelle Childs, a federal judge in his state, as his preferred choice to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Graham calls Childs someone “I can see myself supporting."

The White House says Childs is among a small group of candidates being considered. The White House and Senate Democrats hope to get bipartisan support for Biden's nominee.