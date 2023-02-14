Nikki Haley announces she is running for President

Haley released a video making the announcement on Twitter.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former governor Nikki Haley made it official on Tuesday, she’s running for president in 2024.

In doing so she will challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

“And when you kick back it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels. I’m Nikki Haley and I’m running for president," former SC governor Nikki Haley said in her campaign video.

Nikki Haley was elected Governor of South Carolina twice.

But the popular Republican left halfway through her second term to join the Trump White House.

After her announcement on Tuesday she now will be facing her former boss for the highest office in the land.

“As a South Carolinian, you’re always excited for people to do positive things that makes the state of South Carolina, puts us in a positive light," Trav Robertson South Carolina DNC chair said.

He added his thoughts on the upcoming election.

“I think frankly from a political perspective, it's gonna be extremely interesting. First, Nikki Haley is the only person to remain unscathed after working for Donald Trump," Robertson said.

Haley joins a growing list of South Carolina politicians to seek the White House.

Strom Thurmond ran as a third-party candidate in 1948. Ernest Hollings campaigned for the Democratic nomination in 1984. And Mark Sanford briefly ran for the Republican nomination in 2020

“The state of South Carolina in the primary is the sequence. And an individual coming from that state that is so early in the sequence whether its first in the south in the Republican primary or first for the Democratic party that gives South Carolina a tremendous amount of leverage," USC professor, Kirk Randazzo said of the importance of South Carolina in this upcoming race.