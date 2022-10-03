Is Nikki Haley running for president in 2024?

Nikki Haley said she will give a 2024 presidential campaign serious consideration during an appearance on NBC's "Today."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an appearance on Monday's edition of NBC's "Today," Nikki Haley responded to questions about whether she would be running in the 2024 election.

Haley, the former Ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina, was on "Today" to promote her new book. However, before she could get to that, the hosts inquired about Haley's 2024 running prospects.

Haley said her current priority is the midterm elections in November. However, she did not completely dismiss the idea, telling the hosts that she will give running serious thought at the beginning of next year.

Haley was then asked about if her decision may be influenced by former President Donald Trump launching a campaign in 2024.

"We'll see if he runs. He hasn't said he's gonna run," Haley said. "So, you know, we'll make a decision after the first semester and figure it out."





