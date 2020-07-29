Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is also expected to pay his respects.

ATLANTA — Three former presidents, including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, are expected to pay their respects to the fallen civil rights icon John Lewis.

WGCL-TV reports the presidents will attend services for U.S. Rep. John Lewis on Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president, also is expected to be in attendance.

Lewis died Friday, July 27, at the age of 80. He announced last year he was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Obama is said to be speaking at the funeral, according to the Atlanta Journal Consitution. The former president awarded Lewis the Presidental Medal of Freedom in 2011.

"The youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, a fearless advocate and a distinguished member of Congress, John Lewis has earned our lasting gratitude for a lifetime dedicated to the pursuit of equality and justice for all," said Obama upon awarding Lewis with the medal.

What other people are reading right now: