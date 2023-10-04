Ohio US Rep. Jim Jordan announces bid for House speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan is seeking to replace the ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the speaker of the House.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH-4) has confirmed Wednesday that he will run to become the next speaker of the House, replacing the ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown — a first in U.S. history, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and throwing the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

"We are at a critical crossroad in our nation's history," Jordan wrote in a letter to House members posted on his social media feeds. "Now is the time for our Republican conference to come together to keep our promises to Americans."

Jordan was among a long line of Republicans who had stood behind McCarthy, saying after Tuesday's vote, "He kept his word."

McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, orchestrated the rare vote on the obscure “motion to vacate,” and pushed ahead swiftly into a dramatic afternoon roll call. While McCarthy enjoyed support from most Republicans in his slim majority, eight Republican detractors — many of the same hard-right holdouts who tried to stop him from becoming speaker in January — essentially forced him out.

The 59-year-old Jordan serves as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and has long been an ally of former President Donald Trump. He was first elected to Congress in Ohio's 4th District in 2006.

"The problems we face are challenging, but they are not insurmountable. We can focus on the changes that improve the country and unite us in offering real solutions," Jordan added in his letter. "But no matter what we do, we must do it together as a conference. I respectfully ask for your support for Speaker of the House of Representatives.”