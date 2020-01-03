PLAINS, Ga. — A man who once hoped to be America's next president has dropped out of the race hours after meeting with a Georgia man who already held the title on Sunday.

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten met with former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Georgia on Sunday.

Photos from the Associated Press show the four sharing a table at the Buffalo Cafe. This comes just one day after Buttigieg's disappointing finish in the South Carolina Primary where he finished fourth behind Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer. Following the third-place finish, Steyer dropped out of the race.

RELATED: Joe Biden wins South Carolina, hoping for Super Tuesday momentum

According to the Associated Press, Buttigieg is now heading into Super Tuesday without momentum and scrambling for money against moderate candidates who have both.

The news organization said he had a strong start to 2020 with the most delegates in Iowa and tying delegates in New Hampshire. He's now behind Joe Biden who took South Carolina handily but still ahead of Elizabeth Warren.

Buttigeig originally said on Meet the Press that he had no interest in quitting the race at this point.

“I think the most important thing right now is to look at what we can do to make sure that we put forward a campaign that is going to end the Trump presidency,” Buttigieg said. "Every day we're in this campaign is a day that we've reached the conclusion that pushing forward is the best thing that we can do for the country and for the party."

Citing unnamed sources, the AP said that is no longer the case. Sunday's visit with Carter marks his second with the famous Georgian and former president.

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband Chasten Buttigieg, second from the right, meet with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter at the Buffalo Cafe in Plains, Ga.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

MORE HEADLINES

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old