SC's Haley, Scott scheduled to speak during Republican National Convention

Former governor/ambassador and current US Senator on the list of speakers a GOP's opening Monday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Organizers of the Republican National Convention have released the list of speakers for each night's events.

Opening night of the GOP convention will feature US Sen. Tim Scott and former SC governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Absent from the list is sometime critic of President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham.

According to the memo sent out to media, "Over four nights, President Trump’s 2020 Convention will honor the great American story, the American people that have written it, and how President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again agenda has empowered them to succeed."

In a profile with The Washington Post newspaper, Sen. Scott was described as "the Republican Party's most powerful Black lawmaker" before analyzing the line Scott has to walk when dealing with issues of race and his support of President Trump.

Recently, Sen. Scott has worked to reduce the inequities of health care that impact communities of color through the REACH Act, get aid to restaurant workers through the HEALS Act, and helped nonprofits remain viable during the COVID-19 crisis through the Protecting Nonprofits from Catastrophic Cash Flow Strain Act.

Haley was appointed Ambassador to the United Nations by President Trump and confirmed to the post in January 2017. She resigned her position in December 2018. She, too, is a supporter of Trump and careful critic. During the 2016 election, Haley first supported Marco Rubio, then Ted Cruz during the GOP primaries before ultimately endorsing Trump.

The Republican National Convention will be aired nightly on WLTX.

The full list of scheduled speakers is below:

Monday, August 24:

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)

Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday, August 25:

First Lady Melania Trump

The Honorable Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday, August 26:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

The Honorable Kellyanne Conway

The Honorable Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday, August 27: