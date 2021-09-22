Ohio congressman files articles of impeachment against President Biden

“He’s done so much damage to this country in less than nine months, which is really scary.”

CLEVELAND — A member of Congress from Northeast Ohio has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Rep. Bob Gibbs, who represents Ohio's 7th Congressional District, introduced three articles of impeachment on Tuesday.

"I take this seriously. I don't think it's haphazard. I'm not trying to get media attention for myself,” Gibbs said in an interview with the Washington Examiner. “He’s done so much damage to this country in less than nine months, which is really scary.”

The first impeachment article charges that Biden “violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of President” with his handling of migration on the U.S.-Mexico border. It cites his halting construction of the border wall, ending the policy that requires migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico, and releasing "thousands of migrants who entered the United States illegally without a date to appear in court for immigration," including migrants who tested positive for COVID-19.

“If that isn't violating his oath of office to protect American citizens, our safety, and our welfare, I don’t know what is,” Gibbs told reporter Emily Brooks in the interview with the Washington Examiner.

Article II accuses Biden of violating the separation of powers by extending the federal moratorium on evictions “despite the clear warning from the U.S. Supreme Court” and “with no legislative directive from the U.S. Congress.”

The third article of impeachment states that Biden “failed to act responsibly as Commander in Chief with regard to the withdrawal of United States forces from Afghanistan.”

“Who in their right mind takes troops out before they take out American citizens and our allies?” Gibbs added.

With Democrats holding a majority in the House of Representatives, it is unlikely that the impeachment resolution will even be heard in committee. But Gibbs hopes that his fellow House GOP members will speak up

"It’s clear the President is not up to the job, that his entire administration is willing to thumb its nose at the Constitution. Though Pelosi’s House will not hold @POTUS accountable, it’s incumbent upon House Republicans to call out his egregious violations of his oath of office," he wrote on Twitter.

