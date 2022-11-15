Rick Scott announces run for Senate Republican leader

Scott seeks to unseat Mitch McConnell, who has held either the majority or minority seat since 2007.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Rick Scott on Tuesday announced his run for U.S. Senate minority leader in a sort of shake-up one week after the midterm elections in which a nationwide Republican "red wave" did not materialize.

Scott, R-Florida, is running to beat Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has held either the majority or minority leader seat since 2007. Scott tweeted that "the status quo is broken and big change is needed."

Fox News published a letter written by Scott and distributed to colleagues.

"We must start saying what we are for, not just what we are against," Scott wrote. "I do not believe we can simply continue to say the Democrats are radical, which they are."

He continues letting his colleagues know he is disappointed in the results of the midterm elections and called out what believes has not been working for the Republicans in the House.

"That is clearly not working and it's time for bold change," he added.

The Florida Senator, who served as governor of Florida from 2011 to 2019, was elected to U.S. Senate in 2019. On Twitter, Scott continued, "It's time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda."

The feud between Scott and McConnell has been percolating for months and reached a boil after the party’s lackluster showing in last week's midterm elections, according to senior Republican strategists who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Scott listed the many reasons he was running, including that Republicans had compromised too much with Democrats in the last Congress — producing bills that President Joe Biden has counted as successes and that Democrats ran on in the 2022 election.

“Some believe we don’t have a positive message to run on,” Scott wrote. “Some believe we don’t hold the executive branch accountable. Some believe we constantly give in to the Democrats and have no backbone.”

Many Republican senators going into Tuesday's meeting called it a “family conversation" that was necessary. But most appeared to be sticking with McConnell, a master of Senate procedure who has made protecting his incumbent senators his top priority.

On Saturday, it was projected that Democrats kept control of the Senate after Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro's victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 seats needed to keep the Senate. The win for Democrats would foil Republicans' plans to retake the chamber.

With Democratic control of the Senate, it will secure a smoother process for Biden's Cabinet appointments and judicial picks.