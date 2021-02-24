Romney says Trump would win 2024 Republican presidential nomination 'in a landslide' if he ran

Romney said he would not be voting for Trump and he hadn't in the past.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney said he believes former President Donald Trump would win the Republican nomination if he ran for the office again in 2024.

"He has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party," Romney said at a New York Times DealBook virtual event. "I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination."

On Donald Trump, Senator Mitt Romney at the DealBook DC Policy Project said: "I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not, but if he does I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination." #DealBookDC https://t.co/Q6zOBOXHks pic.twitter.com/TK6fE9KLx2 — DealBook (@dealbook) February 24, 2021

He said he expects Trump to play a big role in the party even after his second impeachment trial. Romney was the only Republican senator who voted to convict Trump in both.

"I look at the polls, and the polls show that among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide," Romney said.

Romney said he would not be voting for Trump and he hadn't in the past.

"I would probably be getting behind somebody who I thought more represented the tiny wing of the Republican Party that I represent," he said.