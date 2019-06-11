LEESBURG, Va. — The Virginia woman who went viral for giving the middle finger to President Donald Trump's motorcade in October 2017 has just been elected to public office.

Democrat Juli Briskman was voted Tuesday night onto the Board of Supervisors in Loudoun County.

It was her first political campaign.

“It was spontaneous,” Briskman told our sister-station WUSA last year.

Briskman had been riding her bike when a press photographer snapped a photo of her middle finger salute. At the time, she said she was angry about the president's handling of Puerto Rico and immigration policy -- among other issues.

After her gesture, she was fired by a government contractor. She sued and won a severance claim, but her wrongful-termination lawsuit was dismissed.

With 99 percent of the vote reported by the Loudoun County Office of Elections Tuesday night, unofficial returns showed Democrat Juli Briskman ahead of Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe with 52 percent of the vote.

Among her goals, Briskman said she would increase transparency in local government.

