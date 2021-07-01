What is the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution?

Some lawmakers are asking Vice President Mike Pence to "strongly consider" invoking the 25th Amendment to "preserve democracy."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the wake of Wednesday's violence at the U.S. Capitol, some lawmakers and major business groups in D.C. are calling for the removal of President Trump through the 25th Amendment.

.@RepJayapal tells @edokeefe she is working with colleagues on a letter to Vice President Pence about the 25th Amendment. @margbrennan reported earlier that members of Trump's Cabinet have discussed invoking the amendment to remove him, but haven't brought the idea to Pence pic.twitter.com/Al1gwDajVS — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 7, 2021

What is the 25th Amendment?

Ratified by Congress in 1967 following the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution lays out the procedures for replacing the president should he or she be incapacitated or deemed unable to do their job.

It's explained in four sections.

Section 1 says in case of the removal of the president from office, his death or resignation, the vice president will take over.

Section 2 explains who would replace the vice president, saying "...the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress."

In 1973, after Spiro Agnew was forced to resign because of tax-evasion charges, President Richard Nixon nominated Representative Gerald Ford to become vice president.

Section 3 outlines how the president can transfer his powers to the vice president then resume the powers of office when he is ready.

George W. Bush invoked Section 3 when he underwent a medical procedure. Dick Cheney temporarily assumed power until Bush was fit to serve again.

Section 4 is the last and only provision to the 25th Amendment that has yet to be used.

It says the VP would become acting president if he or she, along with a majority of the president's Cabinet, inform Congress that the president is unable to "discharge the powers and duties" of office.