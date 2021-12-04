What's in the Biden infrastructure plan for South Carolina

The White House released state-by-state fact sheets highlighting the needs under the president's proposed jobs bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As President Joe Biden presents his American Jobs Plan (AMJ) -- a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package for rebuilding and improving upon the nation's network of roads, bridges, power grids and affordable housing systems -- the White House has released a state-by-state breakdown of assessed needs.

What does that mean for South Carolina?

According the the AMJ, the state is not alone in need for major repair, stating "For decades, infrastructure in South Carolina has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. The need for action is clear."

In the highlights, it lists the need to repair the state's system of roads and bridges, devoting more than $115 billion for repair; recognizes that the state has endured 37 extreme weather events from 2010 to 2020 and calls for $50 billion in aid for disaster recovery; acknowledges the lack of affordable housing and proposes investing to increase housing supply; and calls for $18 billion to improve the VA health care facilities to ensure proper care for all -- including women and older veterans.