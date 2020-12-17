Newly filed bills focus coronavirus issues in South Carolina

State lawmakers have filed several coronavirus bills, including a possible mask mandate, ahead of the 2021 Legislative Session.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The pandemic has affected South Carolina in many ways: From businesses to schools, and of course healthcare. That’s why several state lawmakers have filed bills to address those issues.

For example, Senator Shane Massey recently proposed the “South Carolina COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act”. It aims to protect businesses from getting sued for covid-related reasons if they’re following safety guidelines.

"What I’m trying to do is encourage businesses to operate," said Massey. "Encourage people to be able to work. Encourage churches to remain open, encourage schools to remain open. But every one of these places is concerned with potential lawsuits because of staying open."

Massey said if the bill becomes law, it will give business owners added support to remain open.

Another example is a bipartisan bill sponsored by 15 representatives that aims to help healthcare workers, first responders and correctional officers. If passed, these frontline workers could get worker’s compensation benefits if they get the virus.

Also, Senators Mia McLoud and Margie Matthews recently filed a bill that would require public schools to follow COVID-19 guidelines created by the State Board of Education. This would make COVID-19 precautions mandatory for all districts, whereas now they’re only recommended.

Representative Wendy Brawley filed a resolution Wednesday for a statewide mask ordinance. Brawley told News19 there will be a companion bill in the Senate in case her bill falls through in the House.

Several Democrats co-sponsored the bill, including Representative Kambrell Garvin.

"It’s a scary thought that people are dying from something that could be preventable if we did something as simple as wearing a mask," said Garvin. "Unfortunately, in our state and across our nation, mask wearing has become political, it’s become partisan, and honestly it shouldn’t be."

If the mask mandate passes, South Carolinians would be required to wear a mask when inside a public building, waiting to go in a building, and gathering in groups of 10 or more outside. Masks would not be required while eating or drinking.

I certainly hope that my legislative colleagues take note about the importance of mask wearing. If not, our State House chambers will become ground zero for COVID infections when the General Assembly convenes in January. That’s a scary thought for a lot of members. https://t.co/yoW1DVrIW2 — Rep. Kambrell Garvin (@Kambrell) December 16, 2020

"I know the Governor has questioned whether or not he has the ability to be able to enact a mask ordinance, but I believe that if it’s done through the legislative body there’s no question on the legality of it," said Garvin.

Lastly, Senator Tom Corbin filed legislation that requires COVID-19 vaccines to be voluntary. If passed, it would be illegal for employers to act against employees for not getting vaccinated.