NFL legend Herschel Walker said President Trump is encouraging him to run for Senate in Georgia

During a recent interview, Herschel weighed in on the current fallout over Georgia’s election law, and revealed he is considering putting his bid in for the seat.

ATLANTA — Former NFL superstar Herschel Walker told FOX News that he is considering a run for Georgia’s Senate in 2022.

During a recent interview, Herschel weighed in on the current fallout over Georgia’s election law, and revealed he and his family are planning to take the bid 'very serious'.

"My family, we’re still going through this process of praying and really considering it. And at the same time, I take it very serious. And people want me to decide, like, right now. And I said, ‘guys, I want to take my time because this is a very serious, serious thing.’ But I will tell you this. Hershel Walker believes in God. I believe in this country. I believe in the people. And I’m going to fight for the people of Georgia if I run so just stay tuned. And I tell you what, it’s going to be exciting,” Walker said.

Walker said his priority would be 'bringing America together,' Raw Story reported.

"I'm going to fight for the people of Georgia so just stay tuned," he said. "I believe in a constitutions that is something special.

Walker's stance as a Black conservative and Republican have been well documented in recent years.

Back in October 2020, he endorsed Republican incumbent Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the crowded US Senate special election to finish the term of now-retired Sen. Johnny Isakson.

In 2018, Walker endorsed Brian Kemp in his bid for governor.

In August 2020, Walker was a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention in support of President Trump's re-election bid.

Walker and Trump have been friends for many years - dating to Walker's professional football days with the United States Football League's New Jersey Generals -- owned by Trump.