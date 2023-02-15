LIVE: Nikki Haley making Presidential announcement in Charleston

Haley is the former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will speak publicly for the first time since announcing she’s joining the race for President in 2024.

Haley is set to speak at an event in Charleston at 11 a.m. Wednesday. WLTX will have live streaming coverage of her remarks here on WLTX.com, on the WLTX+ streaming app available for Amazon Fire and Roku TV, and on the News19 WLTX YouTube page.

Haley took some of the suspense out of the event when she and her campaign team dropped a video on social media Tuesday morning announcing she was entering the race. In it Haley said it was a time for a new generation of leadership. Haley also touted her upbringing in rural Bamberg County, South Carolina, where she was raised by her parents.

So far just one other Republican has said he’s running, but it’s the biggest name in the party over the last decade: former President Donald Trump. Trump made a visit to the state late last month, speaking to a crowd in the hundreds inside South Carolina’s capitol building in Columbia. At that event, he was flanked by two of the state’s most prominent politicians: Gov Henry McMaster and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Perhaps more than anyone this young presidential primary season, Haley personifies the Republican Party's shifting views on Trump. Her reversal on whether to challenge the former president was based less on concerns about his divisive leadership or policy disagreements than the growing belief within the GOP that Trump is losing political strength.

She had previously said she would not run if Trump ran in 2024.

Haley, like the vast majority of her party, largely supported Trump even after he inspired a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. It was not until Trump-backed candidates across several key states were defeated in last fall's midterm elections that a wave of high-profile Republicans began to openly weigh 2024 bids against him.

Among them are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Haley, 51, served as South Carolina's governor for six years before being asked to join President Trump's administration as ambassador to the United Nations.