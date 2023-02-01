Time, place announced for Nikki Haley's expected presidential run announcement

Haley, who was South Carolina's governor for six years, is reportedly planning to run for the GOP nomination for president.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — New details have been released about former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's expected announcement that she will be running for governor.

As expected, supporters of Haley got an email Wednesday morning that outlined information about the event that will take place on February 15 in Charleston. While the mailing only calls it a "special announcement" and does not mention a White House bid, sources have said it will be to announce she's seeking the presidency.

The event will be held at The Shed at The Charleston Visitor Center, located at 375 Meeting Street. It gets underway at 11 a.m. and people must RSVP to attend.

Haley, 51, served as South Carolina's governor for six years before serving as President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations. When she enters the race, Haley will be the first contender to join the contest against her former boss, who is currently the sole Republican seeking his party's 2024 nomination.

Trump was in South Carolina Saturday for the initial campaign swing of his 2024 campaign, standing alongside Gov. Henry McMaster — who served as Haley's lieutenant governor — and several GOP members of the state's delegation, part of his leadership team in the early-voting state.

During the Trump administration, Haley feuded at times with other White House officials while bolstering her own public persona. Her 2018 departure fueled speculation that she would challenge Trump in 2020, or replace Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, but Haley did neither.

Instead, Haley returned to South Carolina, where she bought a home on Kiawah Island, joined the board of aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. and launched herself on the speaking circuit, reportedly commanding fees as high as $200,000. She penned two books, a step commonly taken by many on the road toward the White House.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, Haley initially cast doubts on Trump’s political future but said she wouldn’t challenge him in 2024.

In 2021, Haley told The Associated Press that she “would not run if President Trump ran,” but she has since shifted course, ramping up activity through her Stand for America nonprofit and political action committee, and endorsing dozens of candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.