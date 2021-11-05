Watchdog group asks NC sheriff to remove Bible verse from office building

A national watchdog organization is asking the Columbus County Sheriff's Office to remove a bible verse from the walls of its office.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A national watchdog organization is asking for a North Carolina sheriff to remove a Bible verse from the walls of its office.

In the hallway of the Columbus County Sheriff's Office is a large Bible verse that reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. Philippians 4:13.”

The Freedom From Religion Foundation says that this is a direct violation of the establishment clause of the First Amendment, which prohibits any government agency from establishing an official religion and prohibits government actions that favor one religion over another, according to Cornell Law School.

