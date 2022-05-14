With the regular legislative session over for the General Assembly, many bills are being signed into law, while others did not make the cut.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers are out of regular session and many bills are set to be signed into law that could have a direct impact on you. However, some other attention-grabbing measures didn't make the cut.

Medical marijuana may be one of the most notable efforts this year in the South Carolina legislature, but the bill that would’ve legalized was halted in the House of Representatives.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto told reporters Thursday that it was a "big disappointment that we didn’t get a vote in the House on the marijuana bill, but I’m assured by my co-sponsor Senator Davis that that bill will be up first next year.”

Also disappointed is Senator Mike Fanning, who wishes the legislature did more for teachers. In his passionate speech at the podium Thursday, Fanning said this is the “biggest teacher shortage we’ve ever had."

He pointed to the thousands of South Carolina teachers leaving the profession every year. "1,121 teachers have left in the last four months, 30% fewer college kids majoring in education, we’re telling them to suck it up,” worried Fanning.

However, Hutto said teacher salaries are still up for debate when they finalize the state budget. “We still have unresolved issues as it relates to teacher pay but that might be worked out in the budget conference committee,” said Hutto.

On the education front, guaranteed break time for teachers is set to become law. But the open enrollment bill that would’ve allowed students to easily change schools in or outside their district died.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey is happy the education scholarship accounts bill is close to the finish line. “I think it’s going to help a lot of poor children have access to better educational opportunities,” Massey told reporters.

Another bill that got a lot of attention this year is the ban on transgender students from women’s sports teams. This measure affects all grade levels and collegiate level sports and has been sent to the Governor for signature.

A bill already signed into law from this session guarantees six weeks of paid maternity leave for state employees.

Plus, something to look ahead to is how lawmakers decide to cut state income taxes. Massey added, “we’ve got some strong tax relief in the budget that I think we’ll get an agreement on.” That agreement will happen when lawmakers return to finish work on the budget in June.

I have signed the election reform bill into law marking a major victory for those who believe in free and fair elections. It makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat – making our elections more secure and protecting us from the election day disasters we saw nationwide in 2020. pic.twitter.com/6MeGTdFnfI — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 13, 2022