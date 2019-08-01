Tuesday was the first day of the 123rd Regular Session of the South Carolina General Assembly.

For weeks, state legislators have told WLTX and other media outlets that they’ll be focused on education reform and voting reform, but what about other issues and legislative priorities?

Democrat Orangeburg Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter said one of her priorities is the earned income tax credit, along with increasing state employee pay and redistricting without legislative interference.

“It's important to me that we show working people that they are as important as business and corporations that we give tax relief and tax credits to,” Cobb-Hunter said after the first adjournment of the new session.

Cobb-Hunter said she wants the state to reevaluate district lines with no interference from the people elected to represent them.

The Orangeburg Democrat also said she wanted to push South Carolina to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment this year.

Across the aisle, Republican Russell Fry said he's continuing the fight against drugs.

“There are certain pockets of our state that have responded well to the opioid epidemic and seen numbers decrease, but certainly numbers in this state and across the country are continuing to rise especially with the addition of fentanyl to the mix. So, responding to that from a state and policy perspective I think is very important,” Fry said.

Along with the opioid fight, Fry mentioned the push for state funds to help foster the recovery from South Carolina’s recent hurricanes.

While others, like Republican Gary Clary want to make sure the political playing field stays clean.

“We have-- just a dire need to further strengthen our ethics laws, look at dark money and the way that it is used in political campaigns,” Clary said while referencing past ethics complaints and arrests.

As a Clemson representative, he wants to toughen the penalties for those whom violate anti-hazing laws.

Democrat Representative Mandy Powers Norrell, the former Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, said her priorities would be education and voting machine changes. Norrell mentioned the legislation she was cosponsoring with Republican Representative Kirkman Finlay to require paper ballots in future elections.

Greenville Republican Jason Elliott said he wanted to focus on education funding reform, specifically letting individual districts and teachers do what they need to in the classroom.