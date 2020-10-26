Record numbers voting ahead of Election Day

People are taking advantage of satellite voting locations to vote absentee in person with just a week left before Election Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Across the Palmetto State, voters have been pouring in to the polling booths to cast their ballot.

"These votes affect a lot of decisions that can impact your family, your jobs, and community," Ashley Jenkins said.

It's the last stretch for voters, with record numbers voting ahead of the November 3rd Election Day. People are taking advantage of voting locations open for in-person absentee voting.

"If you want something changed that you see in your community, you have to get a ride here or an Uber to make it happen!" Jenkins continued.

Several voters told News 19 reporter on Monday that this year's presidential election is the most important. And the election is extra special for first-time voters, like Anson Bidwell.

If you plan on voting absentee, here are some things to know. For more information, visit https://t.co/Hyjx4sUu6s. pic.twitter.com/K5U6IKWUmp — RichlandSC (@RichlandSC) October 23, 2020

"It felt good to vote in a presidential election finally," Bidwell said. "Other than that, it's nothing extraordinary from a process standpoint. But, it feels good to finally get your voice heard after 18 years not being able to vote."

Bidwell's brother and mother joined him at the poll. They say the long line shows people are very engaged this year.