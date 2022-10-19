Parents could face first degree child abuse under proposed bill about gender-affirming care

First degree child abuse carries with it a maximum life sentence in prison.

MICHIGAN, USA — A bill introduced to Michigan legislature could land families with transgender children in serious trouble with the law.

House Bill 6454 would classify providing minors with gender affirming care as first degree child abuse. That could land the parents of those children in prison for life.

"I think that this bill is cruel," says Erin Knott, executive director of Equality Michigan. "House Bill 6454 is acknowledged to be the most extremist, anti-trans bill introduced in any state legislature."

While it would put medical decisions for children in the hands of the government instead of parents, Knott says the most distressing part is the motivation behind the bill.

"It sends another message to our LGBTQ kids, in particular trans and non-binary youth, that their lives don't matter," says Knott.

State Representative Luke Meerman (R-Coopersville) co-sponsored the bill.

In a statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Meerman says:

Michigan law says individuals cannot vote before the age of 18 because they don’t have the life experience or maturity necessary to make adult decisions, it says they cannot consume alcohol before they are 21 because it is dangerous to their development, it says they cannot drive until they are 16 because they aren’t responsible enough. We certainly shouldn’t allow minors to make life-altering and irreversible changes to their bodies, and adults shouldn’t be allowed to make the decision for them. What’s most important is the health and wellness of our youth, and we’ve seen evidence that these procedures on children can be detrimental to their physical, mental and emotional well-being.

"It is allowing the government to make medical decisions on behalf of patients and families," say Knott.

In Texas, a similar rule has been in effect as a result of executive action from Governor Greg Abbott.

"The families in Texas are under a lot of stress right now, it's been really difficult," says Johnathan Gooch, communications director for Equality Texas.

The LGBTQ+ advocacy group says parents in Michigan could suffer the same distress.

"There have been nearly a dozen families that have left the state to go to other places where they're not in fear of CPS knocking on their door or harassing their children at school," says Gooch.

Knott feels confident the bill will not pass in Michigan, but encourages people opposed to the bill to contact their local representatives. Equality Michigan provides 24/7 crisis services to members of the LGBTQ community that are experiencing some form of violence, bullying or harassment.

