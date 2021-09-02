Court documents show Police Chief Jeri Williams has known about challenge coin for 2 years but took no action.

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix announced the hiring Monday of an outside law firm to investigate a so-called “challenge coin” created by police officers to mark the shooting of a protester in the groin four years ago after a President Donald Trump rally.

The investigation comes two years after Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams testified she was aware of the coin but did nothing about it.

The coin was created by a Phoenix police squad on duty at the downtown rally. It marks the pepper ball shooting with a coin that plays off a Trump slogan: “Making America Great Again One Nut at a Time.”

The other side of the coin has the phrase, “Good Night Left Nut,” according to published reports.

A patch with that phrase and an image of a man hit in the groin was marketed online after the shooting.

The phrase has also been compared to a neo-Nazi slogan, “Good night, left side.”

The coins are typically shared among officers.

Williams is now declaring the commemorative coin “unacceptable,” even though court documents show she knew about it at least as far back as August 2019.

The coin came up in Williams’ deposition for a federal court lawsuit alleging that police conduct in the streets surrounding the Phoenix Convention Center violated protesters’ civil rights.

Here’s a passage from Williams sworn testimony when she was shown an image of the coin:

Question: Are you aware of the fact that some officers in your department created challenge coins for what happened during this incident?

Williams: Yeah.

Q: You've seen it?

Williams: Yes.

Q. Have you taken any steps to inquire as to how such an image was created within your department?

Williams: No.

Q: Do you think it's appropriate police conduct to create an image that makes fun of somebody injured during a demonstration as a result of the firing of munitions by your police officers?

Williams: It's never good to make fun of people, period. So it's not good.

Q: Would it be the kind of thing that would lead to discipline?

Williams: It depends. It depends on the totality of the circumstances.

Q: It depends on what?

Williams: It depends on the tenure of the officer, the previous disciplinary history, who created it. It depends on a lot of different factors as far as leading to discipline.

Now that the coin’s existence has been made public, the City of Phoenix has ordered an external investigation by the law firm Ballard Spahr.

Williams released this statement:

“This is unacceptable and not in line with the behavior expected of my officers. I not only expect more but demand more from my officers. It will not be tolerated.

“Hate speech in any form is unacceptable and even more so from officers who we rightfully hold to the highest standards of excellence.

“It will not be tolerated. We will take disciplinary action against officers involved in any illegal or unethical behavior.”

Michael "Britt" London, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, issued this statement:

"The role of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is to promote the positive role of the police profession, a task we do not take lightly. We do not condone hate in any form; that is not what we stand for as police officers. The recent reports about the creation of a controversial challenge coin are concerning and we trust a thorough investigation will provide additional information, at which time appropriate action can be taken.”

Arizona Politics