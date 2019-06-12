PINE RIDGE, S.C. — The Town of Pine Ridge, in Lexington County, will swear in a new police chief during a town council meeting on Dec. 10, 2019.

Keith Parks is a 15 year law enforcement veteran, holding various positions including Sergeant, Major Crimes Detective, Gang Detective, School Resource Officer, and Chief of Police.

Chief Parks is a native of Chicago's South Side, studied Criminal Justice at Parkland College, received a Bachelors Degree in Education and Human Development at the University of North Dakota, and a Masters in Public Administration from Bellevue University. He also holds a Gang Specialist Certification for the state of South Carolina and a B.I.D. Instructor Certification.

In South Carolina, in 2015, the Estill Federal Prison recognized Chief Parks for his efforts with revitalizing the Town of Estill Police Department. In 2017, Orangeburg County School District Four recognized him for his efforts with combating gang issues through education and prevention programs within their schools.