Colorado will pay people who are unemployed to get and keep a job

DENVER — A new executive order issued by Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Wednesday creates an incentive program that will pay unemployed Coloradans who get a job.

The governor's office calls the incentive program "Colorado Jumpstart."

To qualify, a person will have had be verified through ID.me and have received at least one week of unemployment benefits of $25 or more between March 28, 2021, and this past Sunday.

For people who return to work between this past Sunday and May 29, they will be eligible for up $1,600 for no longer being unemployed. For people who return to work May 30 through June 26, they'll be eligible for up to $1,200. But they'll have to stay employed to get the full benefit of the incentive.

Half of the money will be paid after four weeks of employment and the other half will be paid after eight weeks.

If the person gets the first payment, and then returns to unemployment, they will not be eligible for the second payment.

This is the governor's 104th Executive Order of 2021.

According to the order, the incentive fund will get $500,000 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund from the Disaster Emergency Fund controlled by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.