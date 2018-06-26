Fewer voters are expected to head to the polls for Tuesday's runoff elections than turned out for the June 12 primaries. Those who do take part will find a shorter ballot.

How long will the polls be open?

Polls are open statewide from 7 a..m to 7 p.m . Anyone who is standing in line before the polls closed will be allowed to vote, even past 7 p.m.

Can I vote in whichever primary I want?

It depends. Runoffs are considered to be a continuation of the primary, so:

If you voted in the June 12 primary, you must vote in the same party's runoff on June 26.

If you didn't vote in the June 12 primary, you have the option of choosing either party's runoff — but not both.

What information do I need to bring to the polls?

People need to bring one (1) of the following forms of photo ID:

SC Driver's License

SCDMV ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with photo

Federal Military ID

United States Passport

If you don't have any of these forms of identification, you may vote with what's known as a provisional ballot. However, if you do that, you must then go back to your county election office and show your photo ID before the vote is certified, which usually happens the Thursday or Friday after the election.

You also have to sign an affidavit saying there was a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID. To see a list of those reasons, click here:

I'm not sure where to vote and/or who I can vote for.

If either applied to you, there are resources available to you through the State Election Commission. Click on the highlighted links for more.

Check My Voter Registration - This will let you know what precinct you should be voting at, and what U.S. House, county council, city council, and other local races you're allowed to vote in. It'll ask you your county, your name, and your date of birth, and then hit submit to finish the process.

Get My Sample Ballot - You'll know exactly what races you'll see when you walk into the booth, so you can go ahead and make your choice now to reduce your time in the booth.

Find My Polling Place - You can even get directions using the link tool

Can I vote absentee?

Absentee voting is over. At this point, you must show up in person at your precinct.

What races are on the ballot?

Depending on where you live in the Midlands, you'll find the following races on your ballot. To see which races are on your specific ballot, visit Get My Sample Ballot.

Democratic Primary

U.S. House of Representatives District 2

Sean Carrigan

Annabelle Robertson

State House of Representatives District 77

Kambrell Garvin

Joe McEachern

Republican Primary

Governor

Henry McMaster

John Warren

Attorney General

Todd Atwater

Alan Wilson

State House of Representatives District 87

Paula Rawl Calhoon

Todd Carnes

Kershaw County Sheriff

Lee Boan

Jack Rushing

Kershaw County Council District 5

David Snodgrass

Brant Tomlinson

